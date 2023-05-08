Ex-Aetos officer who robbed Jurong moneylender has jail term reduced to 14 years on appeal

SINGAPORE - A former Aetos auxiliary police officer who had been sentenced to 16½ years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane for robbing a licensed moneylender in Jurong while armed with a loaded gun had his prison term reduced on Monday following his appeal.

Mahadi Muhamad Mukhtar, 40, had his prison term cut to 14 years after the Court of Appeal took into account the precedent case of Dave Teo, a full-time national serviceman who went missing with his SAR-21 rifle and several rounds of live ammunition in 2007.

The apex court also accepted that there was some “overlap” between two distinct charges faced by Mahadi, one for the unlawful carrying of his M85 Taurus service revolver and the other for robbery.

Defence counsel Mark Yeo had argued that the High Court judge who sentenced Mahadi in 2022 was wrong to have counted his possession of the gun as an aggravating factor in deciding his punishment for the robbery charge.

Mr Yeo argued that this resulted in Mahadi being punished twice for possession of the firearm, since he was separately being sentenced for carrying the loaded revolver.

On April 12, 2021, Mahadi, who owed money to loan sharks, carried out his plan to rob a licensed moneylender to solve his financial woes.

He selected OT Credit at Jurong Gateway Road as it was staffed by women and had been previously robbed.

Mahadi scouted the shop to ensure it was open before he reported for work and drew his revolver and ammunition.

In the afternoon, he walked into the shop and handed an employee a note, which stated that he had a gun in his pocket.

He admitted that he decided to copy the tactic used by David James Roach, a Canadian who wrote his demands in a note and robbed Standard Chartered Bank in 2016.

Mahadi made off with $24,877 in cash, which he used to pay off his debts and help a friend with similar debts.

He was arrested that night at the Aetos Complex in Corporation Drive and sacked the next day.

All but $5,200 of the sum taken from OT Credit was recovered by investigators.