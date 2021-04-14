Aetos officer charged with robbing Jurong East shop of over $24,000 with a gun

SINGAPORE - An Aetos auxiliary police officer has been charged with armed robbery with a firearm, the first such offence in 15 years.

The 38-year-old man had allegedly robbed a money-lending company in Jurong Gateway Road before fleeing with more than $24,000 in cash at about 3.55pm on Monday (April 12), the police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that staff at the unit were shown a handwritten note that said: "This is a robbery, don't shout. I got a gun in my pocket. Put all the money in the bag."

The staff purportedly handed him the cash before he fled.

The suspect was allegedly carrying a firearm during the robbery but did not reveal it to the staff. He is believed to have acted alone, said the police in a statement.

Police added that the last armed robbery involving a firearm happened in 2006 at a 4-D outlet at Sun Plaza Shopping Centre.

Through extensive investigations and aided by images from police cameras and shop closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Police Intelligence Department and Clementi Police Division, with the help of Aetos staff, established the identity of the man, who was an on-duty Aetos auxiliary police officer.

He was arrested within five hours of the robbery.

The man had reported to work at Aetos headquarters in Corporation Drive prior to the commencement of his deployment on Monday and drawn his firearm. But he then changed out of his uniform and left the headquarters without authorisation.

After allegedly committing the offence, he returned to the headquarters, put on his uniform and rode the company's van to his deployment location.

Police said investigations also showed that the man purportedly deposited part of the stolen cash in the bank account of his 34-year-old female friend.

She has been arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property.



Cash seized during the police operation. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The man also transferred the stolen cash to a few bank accounts to repay his debt to unlicensed moneylenders.

The police have since arrested eight other individuals, aged between 16 and 48, in relation to the robbery.

About $17,500 of the cash has been recovered, with efforts to recover the rest under way, said police.

The man was charged in court on Wednesday morning with offences, including being in unlawful possession of arms or ammunition in the commission of a scheduled offence.

If convicted, he will face life imprisonment and no fewer than six strokes of the cane.

His female friend will be charged on Wednesday afternoon. If convicted, she will face a jail term of up to five years or a fine, or both.



The man was carrying a firearm during the armed robbery at Jurong Gateway Road, but did not reveal it to shop staff. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



Aetos said in a media statement that the man was an auxiliary police officer who performed general security. It added that the company is extending its fullest cooperation to the authorities in their investigation.

"Aetos has zero tolerance for any form of criminal conduct by any of its employees, especially the unlawful use of firearms. We impose stringent regulations, safeguards and a strict code of conduct on all auxiliary police officers to ensure that they are fit for duty and to carry firearms," the company said.

CID director How Kwang Hee said the armed robbery suspect had abused the firearm entrusted to him to carry out his duties.

"Police officers worked swiftly to secure his arrest, aided by images from police cameras and shop CCTVs. We managed to do so without harm being caused to the public, given the risk that the robber was allegedly carrying a firearm.

"The police will spare no effort to ensure that such criminals who endanger the public's safety are dealt with firmly and severely in accordance with the law," added Senior Assistant Commissioner How.