4 men charged following armed robbery at Jurong East moneylender shop

SINGAPORE - Four men said to have been involved in an armed robbery at a licensed moneylender shop in Jurong East were charged in court last Saturday (Nov 21).

Kotta Kumar Jeswanth, 19, Karrtik Stalniraj, 21, Tusheintar Segaran, 21, and Arunasalam Kannan, 26, are accused of robbing OT Credit located at Block 135 Jurong Gateway of $48,000 in cash last Thursday while armed with a karambit knife.

According to court documents, the men pulled a woman's hair during the incident which happened at 4.10pm.

The four men are expected to next appear in court on Friday.

Karrtik has seven other charges pending related to other incidents.

They include causing hurt while using a knife, using profanities on a public servant, and breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures.

Police announced last Friday that three suspects linked to the robbery were identified by Police Intelligence Department and Clementi Police Division within 12 hours of the robbery.

Their preliminary investigations showed that three of the suspects were directly involved in the robbery.

One of them had pointed a knife at a female staff member, pulled her hair and demanded that she hand over money.

The three of them then allegedly dragged her into a room in the shop to confine her before fleeing with the cash.

The fourth man was arrested for helping to dispose of the knife used in the robbery, police said.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt while committing or attempting to commit robbery and can be jailed between five and 20 years and receive at least 12 stokes of the cane.

For being armed during a robbery, offenders can additionally be punished with at least 12 strokes of the cane.