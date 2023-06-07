2 women believed to be the ones caught on video in East Coast Road altercation charged in court

SINGAPORE – Two women, believed to be a driver of a car and a cyclist caught on video in an altercation in East Coast Road on June 2, are now accused of committing rash acts.

They are Nicolette Tan Shi-en, 31, and Elaine Michele Ow, 49.

On Tuesday, each woman was charged with one count of committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of others.

Tan, believed to be the cyclist, is also accused of causing obstruction to others.

A search of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records revealed that Ow is a director of Prodigy Productions, while Tan used to be a secretary at several companies, including Gabriel Law Corporation.

Tan allegedly used her body to block the car said to be driven by Ow from moving forward.

Tan is also accused of lying on the bonnet of the moving car, obstructing the driver’s view.

Ow is said to have endangered the safety of others by driving the car forward while Tan allegedly was on its bonnet.

The women are accused of committing the offences between 3pm and 3.30pm last Friday. Their cases have been adjourned to July 4.

A 39-second video on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore shows a female cyclist obstructing a grey car in the three-lane road.

Other drivers can be heard sounding their car horns as the cyclist, wearing a yellow top and blue helmet, speaks on the phone as she blocks the car before hopping onto its bonnet as the vehicle tries to go past her.

The car is seen moving towards i12 Katong mall, with the cyclist clinging on to the car as her shouts are heard in the distance.