Cabby who allegedly shoved private hire driver charged with performing rash act

SINGAPORE - A man who was a CityCab driver when he allegedly shoved a private hire driver, causing him to fall into a drain, was charged in court on Jan 23 with causing hurt by performing a rash act.

Tok Wee Hoong, 53, is accused of pushing Mr Allan Wong, 59, at the Pan Island Expressway towards Changi at around 5.20am on Sept 25, 2023.

According to court documents, Mr Wong fell backwards, hit a road divider and ended up in a drain.

In a 20-second video posted on citizen journalism site Stomp in September 2023, a man can be seen standing near the open driver’s side door of a yellow CityCab taxi and addressing somebody inside the vehicle.

The taxi surges forward with the door still open before coming to a stop. The driver then steps out and pushes the man who falls over.