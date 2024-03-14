Teen terror fought, carried weapon and worked with scammers

SINGAPORE – Multiple fights, possession of weapons and abetting scammers by opening bank accounts in his own name. A teenager was hauled to court for amassing a lengthy rap sheet at just 17 years of age.

Calling the teenager’s behaviour “shocking”, District Judge Eddy Tham said the boy seemed intent on becoming a gangster even though he was just barely out of secondary school.

The boy pleaded guilty to two counts of fighting, one for selling bank accounts to scammers, and one for possession of a weapon on March 14. He cannot be named as he was below 18 years old when the offences were committed.

Seven other charges, including for fighting, opening bank accounts for criminals, and theft, will be taken into consideration for his sentencing, which is set for May 9.

In January 2023, the boy, along with four former secondary schoolmates aged between 15 and 16, had met up with two victims at Choa Chu Kang Ave 1.

The group of teens told the two victims, both 15 at the time, to move to the carpark nearby. The victims, knowing they were outnumbered, did so as they felt they had no choice.

At the carpark, the offending teen questioned one of the victims about a remark he had made previously where he had called the teen “short”.

The victim replied that it was “play-play only”, which angered the offender.

The offender then challenged the victim to a fight, which the victim refused. But the offender struck the victim’s face and stomach, which caused him to fall to the ground.

The offender punched the victim once more when he was on the ground. The offender and his group then assaulted both victims.

The victims were later taken to National University Hospital and treated for bruises and injuries.

On Dec 9, 2023, the offender was also involved in another fight, near Peninsula Plaza, which left three victims with a laceration to the face, a nasal bone fracture and an ankle fracture.

Aside from the fights, between April 28, 2023 and May 2, 2023, the teenager opened three separate bank accounts with OCBC, UOB and RHB Bank that he handed over to an unknown person for cash.

The teenager, who needed money for his own expenses, had met the person on Telegram after he searched for “SG Fast Cash” and was promised $300 for every bank account he opened and handed over.

His crime came to light after a 46-year-old man lodged a police report on May 9, 2023, to say he had fallen to an impersonation scam. The man had transferred $35,000 into the offender’s UOB account.