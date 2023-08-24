Jail for scammer who cheated multiple victims, including neighbour and friend, of nearly $714k

SINGAPORE - A scammer cheated multiple victims of nearly $714,000 in total by using several methods, including convincing two people – a neighbour and a friend – to buy “shares” from him.

Dutch national Rafiq Shamoon Omer, 50, pleaded guilty on Thursday to four counts of cheating involving more than $532,000 and was sentenced to three years and nine months’ jail.

Three other charges linked to the remaining amount were considered during sentencing.

Rafiq, who used to be a director and shareholder at software development firm Yumzy, befriended one of the complainants, Mr Matthijs Gerben Van Der Gaag as their children went to the same pre-school.

In March 2014, Rafiq claimed to be part of an “angel investor network”, through which he could purportedly buy shares of companies before they were released via Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Rafiq offered to purchase shares of such companies on behalf of Mr Van Der Gaag, who agreed to buy 13,500 shares of home rental firm Airbnb from him for US$155,520 (around S$194,600 at the time).

The men then entered into a written agreement, stating that Rafiq was to transfer the shares to Mr Van Der Gaag within180 days of Airbnb’s IPO.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordon Li told the court that according to the arrangement, the monies would be refunded to Mr Van Der Gaag if Airbnb did not launch an IPO.

Mr Van Der Gaag transferred the cash to Rafiq’s bank account on April 15, 2014 without knowing that the scammer was in fact, not in a position to acquire the shares for him before Airbnb launched an IPO.

By using a similar method, Rafiq cheated Mr Van Der Gaag again later that year by convincing him to purportedly buy 15,000 shares of software company Cloudera from him for US$243,300.

The prosecutor said that Rafiq later used the monies on his personal expenses.

Realising that he had been cheated, Mr Van Der Gaag lodged a police report in May 2015. Rafiq has since returned nearly $137,000 to him.