36 suspects arrested over drug activities carried out via Telegram

SINGAPORE - A total of 36 people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in drug activities conducted through encrypted chat application Telegram.

In a statement on March 6, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the suspects were arrested during a raid on April 2, and drugs worth around $19,000 were also seized.

The drugs include 333g of cannabis, 13g of methamphetamine also known as Ice, 5g of ketamine, one gramme of heroin, 42 Erimin-5 tablets, two Ectasy tablets, and 65 vape devices suspected to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

A 32-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, both suspected drug traffickers, were among those who were arrested.

The woman was arrested in her house located in the area of Compassvale Drive. Officers recovered around 123g of cannabis and other drug paraphernalia from her bedroom, said CNB.

The man was also arrested in his house located in the area of Bedok North Street 3, and around 107g of cannabis and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

“Those who think they can carry out their drug activities with impunity by using chat applications such as Telegram will do well to think again,” said CNB’s director of intelligence, deputy assistant commissioner Aaron Tang.

He added that CNB will not be deterred from carrying out enforcement against such drug offenders, just because of the anonymity that such applications offer.

“In fact, we will redouble our efforts to track them down and bring them in, whatever the applications they are using.”

Statistics released by the CNB in February showed that more than half of new drug abusers arrested in 2023 were below the age of 30. Among them were five 14-year-olds, who were the youngest abusers to be arrested.

There was also an increase in the number of female drug abusers, with 454 arrested in 2023 as compared with 408 in 2022.

In March, drugs worth $555,000 were seized in an islandwide raid in which 64 suspected drug offenders were arrested - including four Singaporean teenagers aged between 17 and 19.

It is an offence to traffic or offer to traffic in a controlled drug, regardless of if the person is doing for themselves, or on behalf of another person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing, said CNB.