Mother jailed 18 weeks for attacking CMPB officer serving order on son who failed to report for NS

SINGAPORE - A woman who attacked a Central Manpower Base (CMPB) enlistment inspector who went to her home after her son failed to report for national service (NS) was jailed 18 weeks’ on Friday.

K. Santhi A. Krishnasamy, 58, had earlier been convicted after a trial over a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, and another for using criminal force to a public servant.

On Friday, she repeatedly interrupted District Judge Christopher Goh as he was delivering the reasons for the sentence, causing him to raise his voice on several occasions.

The judge began by saying he agreed with the prosecution that where offences are committed against public servants, general deterrence is the overriding consideration.

He also highlighted K. Santhi’s persistent aggressive behaviour, which was evident from body-worn camera footage.

It showed that the victim was grabbed or pulled several times over the course of the incident, and that K. Santhi continued her offending actions despite the numerous warnings to stop.

While the judge was explaining this, K. Santhi, who had already interjected a few times before, interrupted him saying, “All of it is not true”.

“Keep quiet and let me finish,” Judge Goh replied.

The judge also highlighted K. Santhi’s lack of remorse.

He said she never once sought to explain her actions that day or apologise to the enlistment inspectors, and instead continued to assert that her son was not fit for NS and that she had not caused hurt to the inspectors.

Judge Goh then asked Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng about the five other charges that were taken into consideration during her sentencing. These included charges for entering Bukit Gombak Camp without a permit on three occasions in 2021.

When K. Santhi interrupted them again, Judge Goh raised his voice saying, “Can you please wait. Speak when you are spoken to, ma’am.”

The judge later granted K. Santhi a deferment on her sentence to consider if she wanted to appeal against her sentence. He called her husband forward from the gallery, to explain to him what this meant, as he is her bailor.

Referring to K. Santhi’s sentence, her husband said: “It is nonsense,” before Judge Goh stopped him from continuing.

According to the State Courts’ records, K. Santhi has appealed against her sentence.

DPP Ng said previously that Santhi’s son, Mr Kavinsarang Shin, had failed to turn up for enlistment at the Basic Military Training Centre in Pulau Tekong on the morning of April 23, 2021.