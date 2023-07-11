Jail for HIV-positive man who bit auxiliary police officer in hospital

SINGAPORE - An HIV-positive man, who had been arrested for drug offences, bit an auxiliary police officer’s arm during a struggle with doctors in hospital.

A doctor evaluated that the officer, who was wearing a long-sleeved uniform at the time, was at low risk of infection.

The accused, a 41-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to seven years and five months’ jail on Tuesday. This included a five-month jail term for biting the officer.

He pleaded guilty to seven offences, including voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, drug possession and consumption. Fourteen other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The Straits Times is not naming him due to the sensitivity of his HIV-positive status.

Court documents showed he was first arrested in March 2018 in a room at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel. Police officers found numerous packets of drugs, including 9.66g of methamphetamine.

But he did not turn up in court in July 2019, and a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

On Jan 24, 2022 at about 4.05am, he was arrested in a serviced apartment at Citadines Balestier. The drug packets found there contained about 57g of methamphetamine.

The man was then admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. A team of escorting officers, including the victim, attended to him.

At about 5.35pm, doctors examined the man at his bed. He struggled, and the officers held onto his hands and feet to restrain him.

He suddenly turned towards the victim and bit his left forearm over his sleeve.

The officer discovered his attacker was HIV-positive. Two days later, he visited the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and reported the incident.

Dr Choy Chiaw Yee, a consultant at NCID, noted the underlying skin of his forearm was not broken, and he had no other injuries on his body.

Dr Choy evaluated the victim to be at low risk of HIV infection and did not offer any treatment or medication. However, the victim requested for a repeat HIV screening.

Court documents did not state the screening results.