Mother convicted of hurting CMPB inspector who served order on son for not reporting for NS

SINGAPORE - When her son failed to report for National Service (NS) on April 23, 2021, three Central Manpower Base (CMPB) enlistment inspectors went to K Santhi A Krishnasamy’s home.

They served an order for her son to report to CMPB three days later, to assist in investigations into an offence under the Enlistment Act.

Insisting that they take back the order, she grabbed the wrist of one of the inspectors.

The inspector suffered abrasions on her arm and a shoulder injury, for which she was still undergoing physiotherapy.

K Santhi, 58, had claimed trial to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, and using criminal force to a public servant.

She was convicted of these charges on July 3. On Monday, she appeared in court to be sentenced.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng said in his closing submissions in June that her son, Mr Kavinsarang Shin, had failed to turn up for enlistment at the Basic Military Training Centre Headquarters at Pulau Tekong Besar on the morning of April 23, 2021.

That day, at about 5pm, three CMPB enlistment inspectors arrived at K Santhi’s flat to serve an order for her son to report to CMPB to assist in investigations.

One of the inspectors, Mr Ang Wei Cong, read the order to Mr Shin, but K Santhi insisted her son was not familiar with the facts of the case and refused to accept the order.

She then wrote a note on the order calling it a “falsehood”, and insisted on returning it to Mr Ang. The inspectors did not take it and walked towards the lift lobby.

Inspector Ms Adeline Joyce Neubronner testified that K Santhi grabbed her right wrist, prompting her to cry out in pain.

Mr Ang and the third inspector, Mr Lee Sian Fung Vincent, tried to get K Santhi to let go of their colleague, but she continued grabbing and pulling Ms Neubronner’s hand.

K Santhi also grabbed Mr Ang’s body-worn camera, flung it to the floor and kicked it away. Mr Ang then performed an armlock on her to prevent her from causing further harm.

Her husband arrived at the lift lobby, and Mr Ang told him to control his wife, while Mr Lee called the police.

Ms Neubronner was diagnosed with superficial abrasions on both arms, and a right shoulder sprain.

During the trial, Ms Neubronner said she was traumatised by the incident, saying: “I felt that we were just doing our job, and we understand as public frontliners, unexpected things would happen, but not to this extent.”