10 arrested for allegedly riding PMDs, e-bikes dangerously on road

Ten people, aged between 16 and 25, have been arrested by the police for allegedly riding dangerously, after a video of them riding on personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles on the road surfaced online.

Eight male and two female suspects were arrested, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The police were alerted to the video on July 13, showing a group of riders travelling together on PMDs and power-assisted bicycles, also called e-bikes, along Sheares Avenue.

In the video, which was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the riders can be seen cruising down mostly empty roads at night, often occupying the middle lanes.

Following investigations, traffic police officers established the identities of these people and arrested them between July 17 and 20.

Two PMDs, device parts of an e-bike, as well as mobile phones were seized.

The police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) are investigating the group for dangerous riding and riding a PMD on a road, among other offences.

If convicted of dangerous riding, an offender can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those convicted of riding a PMD on a road can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

The police also advised all road users to abide strictly by traffic rules and regulations.

"The traffic police and LTA will not hesitate to take tough enforcement action against road users and active mobility device users who choose to flout traffic rules and endanger the safety of others," the police added.