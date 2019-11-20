Teen in video riding PMD on top of walkway shelter arrested for rash act

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a 19-year-old teenager for his suspected involvement in riding a personal mobility device (PMD) on top of a walkway shelter, they said on Wednesday (Nov 20).

The case was classified as a rash act.

The police said in a statement that they received a report on the matter on Tuesday and preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place along Lompang Road the night before.

Using images from police cameras and from speaking with people on the ground, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to identify the teen and arrested him on Tuesday.

The police are investigating the case.

They warned that anyone convicted for rash act which endangers life or the personal safety of others under the Penal Code, can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

A video of the PMD rider made its rounds online earlier this week. The video is shot at night and shows the teen, dressed in a white T-shirt, riding a PMD on the top of the walkway shelter.

The video is captioned "No riding on pavement No riding on grass Ride on shelter".

The incident comes after a ban on e-scooters on public footpaths was implemented on Nov 5.

Those caught flouting the rules can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to three months if convicted.

The authorities have said they will mainly issue warnings to errant riders from now until the end of the year, but will adopt a zero-tolerance approach from next year.

Several PMD users have attempted to get around the ban by riding their devices on grass patches alongside footpaths and on drain covers.

But the National Parks Board said earlier this month that PMD users should not ride on the green verges beside footpaths without permission. If convicted of doing so, offenders can be fined up to $5,000.

Riding on drain gratings was also warned against by national water agency PUB, which is responsible for drains.

"Damaging any drain or stormwater drainage system is considered an offence under the Sewerage and Drainage Act. Those convicted may be fined up to $40,000 or jailed up to three months, or both," it warned.