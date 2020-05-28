15 bikers arrested for dangerous riding, illegal racing; police investigating them for breaching safe distancing rules

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested 15 motorcyclists, aged between 20 and 30, for allegedly being involved in dangerous riding and illegal racing.

The bikers also had their motorcycles impounded.

The 15, all men, are also being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures, the police said in a statement on Thursday (May 28).

At least some of them were in a clip that surfaced online earlier this week showing bikers with their vehicles socialising despite circuit breaker rules prohibiting this.

The arrests were made between Tuesday and Wednesday after the police were alerted on Monday to an illegal race believed to have taken place along Marina South Drive at about 1.25am the day before.

Officers from the traffic police were able to establish the identities of the 15 suspects through inquiries and closed-circuit television footage.

If found guilty, motorists who promote or take part in any competition or trial of speed can be jailed up to six months and fined between $1,000 and $2,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed up to 12 months and fined between $2,000 and $3,000.

Those being investigated for this offence may also have to forfeit their vehicles and have their driving licences disqualified.

For dangerous riding or driving, those found guilty can be jailed up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

The police said that they "will not hesitate to take tough enforcement action against errant motorists who blatantly flout traffic rules causing danger to other road users".

On Wednesday, The Straits Times reported that a group of about 10 bikers who were captured on video congregating at a petrol kiosk over the Hari Raya Aidilfitri weekend were under police investigation for possible traffic offences and breaching safe distancing rules.

A 2½ minute video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Monday showed some riders, masked and unmasked, greeting each other and talking among themselves at a petrol station.

The video then cuts to several of them racing on the road.

ST understands that the first part of the video showing the bikers socialising was taken recently this year, and the later part of the clip showing bikers riding down a road was taken in 2018.