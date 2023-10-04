Countries should look for common ground to meet long-term interests: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - Instead of imposing systems of governance on other nations, countries should look for ways to collaborate on common goals to advance together, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday.

He was speaking on a panel at the Asia Future Summit 2023, and responding to a question on whether it was possible for young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to develop a deep understanding of each other’s political and social systems, and for Taiwanese students to accept that a direct election in mainland China might not be possible.

The other panellists were former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou and former Australian prime minister John Howard. The session, called Reflecting On Lee Kuan Yew’s Contributions To The Development Of Asia And Global Relations, was moderated by the editor-in-chief of the Chinese Media Group at SPH Media Lee Huay Leng.

Mr Heng said that sometimes countries seek to make another country in their own image, but every country will have its own history, culture and development. Even democracies have significant differences in the way their government is formed, and how their policies and initiatives are centred on the electorate.

“In the face of all these major challenges around us, I think there is room for us to look at different ways in which different governance systems can best serve their people,” he said.

Mr Heng added: “What we need to focus on in terms of country-to-country relationships is where is the common space for which we can work together, advance together, and not to make a clone of another country – because imposing our values and our system of doing things on another may just be the factor that causes more discord, and reduces the space for cooperation.”

In line with the commemorative theme of the panel, each of the panellists brought up anecdotes of their interactions with Mr Lee, and how he earned their respect.

Mr Heng, who served as Mr Lee’s principal private secretary between 1997 and 2001, said the founding prime minister’s views were well-regarded because of his ability to look at each country’s long-term interests instead of immediate concerns – and to see how, in the pursuit of their long-term interests, countries can also find common space to work together.

“Sometimes (if) you react in a certain way, you will get brownie points from your electorate, but that is not how (Mr Lee) felt that a country should be governed in the long run, because at the end of it, it’s the results that matter, whether you achieve a better life for the people,” said Mr Heng.

He recalled the 1999 United States bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, and how both then Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Chinese Foreign Minister Tang Jiaxuan asked to meet Mr Lee when they were in Singapore. Mr Lee advised both countries to think of their long-term interests and accept the US explanation that the bombing was accidental.

At the time, China was on the brink of becoming a World Trade Organisation member, and Mr Lee encouraged the representatives not to start fighting over the incident and make enemies of each other.

“What was remarkable is that he had a clear view of what the solution should be in handling this relationship. In that particular moment, how do you resist taking short-term measures which may be very popular with people, but which may actually harm each country’s long-term interest?

“By taking that strategic view of the countries’ long-term interests and how countries can work together, I think he was very persuasive to both parties,” said Mr Heng.