Correction order issued under fake news law against SDP over Facebook posts, article

SINGAPORE - The Government has, for the third time, invoked a fake news law, taking issue with two Facebook posts and an article by the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on manpower matters.

The posts and article said that there was a rise in the proportion of local professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) being retrenched, which the Government said is false.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) ordered, under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma), the addition of a correction note to SDP's Facebook posts and an article on its website. The posts link to the article titled "SDP Population Policy: Hire S'poreans First, Retrench S'poreans last".

MOM on Saturday (Dec 14) said: "As reported in the MOM's Comprehensive Labour Force Survey, local PMETs employment has risen steadily since 2015."

It also pointed out that SDP had paid for one of the Facebook posts to be boosted as an advertisement on the social media platform, and that it had also used a graphic falsely depicting plunging local PMET employment in one of these posts.

The ministry said that the the number of local PMETs retrenched in 2018 was, in fact, the lowest since 2014.

The correction note requires SDP to state that its sponsored Facebook post, the post on its Facebook page, as well as the article on its website contain a misleading graphic and false statement of facts. The posts and article do not need to be taken down.

The MOM said this was an important clarification in today's economic climate. "It is understandable that some Singaporeans feel anxious about employment prospects and retrenchments. This makes it all the more critical that public debate on the important issue of jobs is based on accurate facts, and not distortions or falsehoods," said the ministry.

It also accused the SDP of having the "singular objective" of "(stoking) fear and anxiety among local PMETs".

Under Pofma, which came into force on Oct 2, ministers have the power to order removal or corrections of online falsehoods, as well as the blocking of accounts or sites that spread untruths.

Those who disregard correction orders issued or intentionally spread falsehoods against the public interest can then be criminally sanctioned.

On Nov 25, a correction order was issued against Progress Singapore Party (PSP) member Brad Bowyer after he implied that the Government, through investment company Temasek and sovereign wealth fund GIC, had made bad commercial decisions.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that Temasek and GIC are run independently of the Government.

Three days later on Nov 28, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took the States Times Review to task for saying that a person was arrested over a spoof student union page's post concerning People's Action Party Rachel Ong's alleged religious affiliations.

After Mr Alex Tan Zhi Xiang, the editor of States Times Review, refused to comply with the correction direction, MHA issued a directive to Facebook, which subsequently complied by attaching the correction notice - "Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore Government says this post has false information" - to the post.