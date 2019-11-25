Govt invokes fake-news law for first time, asks opposition member Brad Bowyer to correct Facebook post on Temasek, GIC

SINGAPORE - The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office has issued a correction direction to Progress Singapore Party member Brad Bowyer, in the first use of a law aimed at tackling fake news.

Initiated by Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat, the direction requires Mr Bowyer to include a correction notice at the top of one of his Facebook posts, the Pofma Office said in a statement on Monday (Nov 25).

The Pofma Office was referring to a post by Mr Bowyer on Nov 13, in which he commented on issues including the Government's involvement in investment decisions by Temasek and GIC, and Keppel Corporation's finances.

By late Monday morning, Mr Bowyer included the correction note in his Facebook post with the government link listing factual errors that he had made.