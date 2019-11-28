Fake news law invoked against Facebook page of alternative news site States Times Review

SINGAPORE - The person who runs the Facebook page of alternative news site States Times Review has been directed under the Republic's fake news law to correct false statements in a post on the page.

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office said on Thursday (Nov 28) that it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to issue a correction direction to Mr Alex Tan Zhi Xiang over a post on the States Times Review Facebook page on Nov 23.

The post was over a People's Action Party member and a Nussu-NUS Students United Facebook post.

MHA said that the States Times Review Facebook page was required to carry a correction notice stating that its article contains falsehoods.

The ministry added that Mr Tan, who runs States Times Review, is a 32-year-old Singaporean, who is not in Singapore. He is the editor of various websites including Temasek Review News and Singapore Herald.

It added that these websites have breached the Info-communications Media Development Authority's (IMDA's) Internet Code of Practice on the grounds of public interest, and have been blocked by IMDA.

"This is not the first time that these websites, as well as States Times Review, have perpetuated outright fabrications, such as misrepresenting Singapore's position in foreign relations with other countries and casting aspersions on the integrity of public institutions," said MHA.