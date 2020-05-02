What is allowed with the easing of tightened Covid-19 circuit breaker measures from May 5

SINGAPORE - Hair salons, cake shops and home-based food preparation businesses are among those allowed to operate as Singapore progressively eases tightened circuit-breaker measures from May 5.

These measures, which kicked in on April 7 and will end on May 4, were introduced to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen more than 17,000 cases in Singapore as of Friday.

From May 5, these activities will be allowed:

- Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) needle acupuncture for pain management only, if assessed by the TCM practitioner to be essential. Cupping, moxibustion, guasha and tuina manipulative therapies are excluded.

- The sale of retail products by TCM halls with registered TCM practitioners. This is on top of the consultation and herbal dispensary services which they are already allowed to provide.

- Exercise within the common areas of strata-titled residential buildings, such as private condominiums. Residents living there can use areas such as footpaths, but must continue to practise safe distancing measures. The same rules that apply in public areas will also apply within the common areas of these developments.

From May 12, these activities will be allowed:

- Manufacturing and onsite preparation of all food, including cakes and confectionery, ice cream, cocoa, chocolate and chocolate products, and other snacks.

- Opening of retail food outlets, including shops selling cakes and confectionery, packaged snacks and desserts. They may be open for takeaway and delivery only.

- Home-based food businesses, but only for delivery or collection. Home-based private dining will not be allowed. Delivery and collection of food orders should be done in a safe and contactless manner, by appointment. This will allow pick-ups to be spaced out and prevent bunching.

- Laundry services

- Barbers and hairdressers, for basic haircut services

- Retail of pet supplies

- The resumption of services by some workplaces that run essential services. They can have their staff back once their premises have been judged to have put in place the necessary measures. These selected companies are likely the ones that were allowed to operate before tightened circuit breaker measures were introduced two weeks ago.

The list of activities allowed to operate will be updated on the GoBusiness website. Individual shops need to get exemption specifically from the Ministry of Trade and Industry before they can start resuming operations.

From May 19, these activities will be allowed:

- Students from graduating cohorts returning to schools in small groups for face-to-face consultations and lessons. Priority will be given to students requiring school facilities for coursework and practical sessions, and those who need additional support and remediation during the school vacation period.

- Institutes of higher learning (IHLs), especially the Institute of Technical Education, bringing back small groups of students on campus for critical consultations, projects or practicums.

These activities will not be allowed:

- The use of condominium facilities, including swimming pools and gyms. They will remain closed, as will public sports facilities.

- Dining in at food and beverage establishments.

- Socialising in group settings such as at canteens or in pantries for workplaces that are allowed to reopen from May 12.

- Businesses offering other forms of alternative medicine, such as Indian traditional medicine and chiropractic care. While TCM outlets can reopen with some conditions, these other businesses will have to remain closed for the time being.

- Activities, events or premises that will create large groups gathering in close proximity or close contact between people.

These activities are discouraged:

- Dinners and gatherings involving the elderly and other family members. Physical interactions with the elderly should be kept to the minimal levels still and precautions should be taken to protect them given that they are a vulnerable group.

- Going out in groups when collecting takeaway food. Instead, people should go out on their own, even when buying food for friends and colleagues.