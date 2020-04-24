Coronavirus: SingPost postpones new stamp issues; no impact on existing stamp purchases

SINGAPORE - All new national stamp issues from April to June, as well as the Tokyo Summer Olympics stamp issue, will be postponed, said SingPost on Friday (April 24).

This is in line with the heightened safe distancing measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic, the national postal service provider said in a statement.

This will not affect regular stamp purchases which will still be available at the post offices and online.

SingPost will also continue to operate 24 of its 56 post offices till June 1, but the public will need to practise safe distancing and wear a mask when visiting the post office.

June 1 is when the extended circuit breaker period, which was put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to end.

Postal services, basic banking services, bill payments and selected government services will continue to be offered at the post offices that remain open during this period of time.

Mail delivery will also proceed normally across the country, although there may be some delays.

The national stamp issues that will be delayed include:

- Singapore Mascots, originally scheduled for April 29.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

- Singapore Skyline, originally scheduled for May 29.

- Technology Stamps, originally scheduled for June 30.

The revised stamp issuance schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics stamp issue, originally scheduled for release in July, will be postponed to 2021, in line with the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games.