Coronavirus: Iras taxpayer counter services to close till May 4

SINGAPORE - The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) will temporarily close its e-Filing Service Centre and Taxpayer and Business Service Centre at Revenue House from Monday (April 20) to May 4.

Iras said on Sunday that the closure was to encourage taxpayers to remain at home in line with the Government's enhanced measures during the circuit breaker period.

The tax authority said those who have made prior appointments will be contacted via SMS to arrange alternative modes of assistance.

The deadline for individual income tax filing has been extended from April 18 to May 31 this year, to allow taxpayers more time to file their taxes in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Taxpayers can directly access myTax Portal to file tax forms and returns, request for tax filing extension, view their tax amounts and make payments.

The digital portal can also be used to object to tax assessment, apply for Giro payment plan, and appeal for the waiver of late payment and filing penalties.

Those who require assistance to file their taxes may view Iras' tax filing video guides that have been made available online.

One of the guides has been tailor-made for self-employed individuals, such as taxi drivers and private-hire car drivers.

Those with other tax-related inquiries may connect with Iras through its live chat channel online which is available on weekdays between 8am and 5pm.

The public can also send in tax-related inquiries to Iras by mail or by calling 1800-356-8300 (individual income tax and property helpline) or 1800-356-8622 (corporate tax helpline).