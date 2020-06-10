Coronarivus: 58 fines issued to businesses and individuals in first week of post-circuit breaker Phase 1

SINGAPORE - In the first week of reopening, 58 fines were issued to businesses and individuals following inspections of workplaces, malls and tourist establishments.

Locations fined by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) included workplaces and shops in malls.

In particular, five businesses were handed $1,000 fines each for failing to enforce proper safe management measures. These included failing to have employees work from home when possible, implement safe distancing measures of at least one metre at workplaces and storefronts; and comply with sector-specific requirements on retail sales.

Fines of $300 each were issued to 53 individuals at retail and food and beverage outlets.

They drew fines for not wearing masks, breaching the ban on social gatherings, and leaving their homes for non-essential reasons.

The fines come as malls gear up for larger crowds, as activities are allowed.

The ESG and STB on Tuesday (June 9) urged businesses to still comply with safe distancing measures such as implementing SafeEntry, ensuring proper queue markings and crowd control during anticipated peak periods and ensuring that employees put on face masks properly at all times except during meals.

"We take a serious view of any infringement of safe distancing measures and will not hesitate to take actions against non-compliant businesses and individuals," said the authorities.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, face six months jail, or both. Subsequent offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for a year, or both.

