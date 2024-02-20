Cordlife begins offering refunds to affected parents

SINGAPORE – Private cord blood bank Cordlife has started reaching out to affected parents to offer refunds, The Straits Times has learnt.

Parents whose cord blood units have been damaged have received letters from Cordlife from as early as Feb 5 for refunds on annual fees paid in 2022 and 2023.

However, some parents are not happy with the refund offered, and are not accepting it. Instead, a group of under 100 aggrieved parents are pushing ahead with their plans to pursue legal action.

A number of cord blood units – under 2,200 – in one of Cordlife’s storage tanks were damaged and rendered unsuitable for stem cell transplants due to improper storage.

In letters seen by ST, parents who have been paying their storage fee annually have been offered refunds of $537.50, which include fees and GST for the two years.

To initiate the refund process, parents have to complete an online form, said Cordlife’s outgoing group chief executive officer Tan Poh Lan in the letter. The refund will be processed within three to four weeks of the company receiving their details, Ms Tan added. The company will also waive all annual fees from 2022 until the end of the contractual term, she said.

In the letter, Ms Tan also reiterated that the company will make every effort to find a suitable replacement cord blood if a transplant physician determines that the stored cord blood cannot be used for approved cord blood transplants solely due to the stem cells not meeting viability criteria.

“The refund is definitely not enough. It just feels like they want to give us that $500 plus and close the case,” said special needs educator Bobby Lim, 54, whose 15-year-old son’s cord blood unit was damaged.

To add insult to injury, Mr Lim said he was alerted to the damage to his child’s cord blood only after receiving the refund letter in early February. Prior to that, the company had not sent him any letters or e-mails, he said, and so he assumed he was not affected.

Mr Lim had paid over $2,000 in enrolment and processing fees when he signed up for the cord blood banking service in 2009 and was charged annual fees subsequently. He said that the minimum the company can do is to refund him all the fees he had paid for the damaged unit. Mr Lim has another son, an 18-year-old, whose cord blood unit is pending investigations.

A retiree in his 50s who wants to be known only as Mr L.T. pointed out that initial investigations by the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed that lapses had begun as early as November 2020.

“The refund is not from the start of the incident, and even if it was, it’s still ridiculous,” said Mr L.T., who has the cord blood of three children stored with Cordlife. One unit is damaged, another is undergoing investigations and the third is unaffected.