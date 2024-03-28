Singapore’s competition watchdog appoints new chief executive from April 1

SINGAPORE – The former chief legal officer of the Ministry of Manpower, Mr Alvin Koh, will assume his new role as chief executive and commission member of the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) on April 1.

In a statement on March 28, the competition watchdog said Mr Koh will succeed Ms Sia Aik Kor, who will be taking on a new role at the State Courts from April 1.

Mr Koh will lead CCCS to do work such as administering and enforcing the Competition Act and the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act, and advising the Government and public agencies on national needs and policies regarding competition and consumer protection.

Having worked in the public service for more than 20 years, Mr Koh has extensive experience in government procurement, white collar crime prosecution, tax law, labour law and competition law, said CCCS.

He previously served as the chief legal officer for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Ministry of Finance and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore. He also served as the director of legal and enforcement at CCCS between 2008 and 2012, when it was known as the Competition Commission of Singapore.

During his stint at MOM between 2019 and 2023, he headed the legal division responsible for work such as prosecution of manpower offences, civil advisory, deciding on work injury compensations, and policies such as the proposed workplace fairness and platform workers legislation.

He has also been a deputy public prosecutor, a magistrate and judicial officer and a justice law clerk to the Chief Justice and judges of the Supreme Court, said the statement.

Mr Koh said he was honoured to return to CCCS as its chief executive, and added that the watchdog plays an important role in protecting consumer interests and competition.

“We will support Singapore’s economic growth and work to ensure a transparent, fair and safe market environment for all,” he added.

“Tackling anti-competitive conduct and unfair practices remain our primary objective, and we will take on relevant and impactful cases to maintain our enforcement presence.”

He added that in the medium term, CCCS will focus on digital markets, price transparency and supporting Singapore’s green transition.

“I look forward to working closely with our stakeholders to deliver positive, prompt, and impactful outcomes that matter to our people, businesses, and economy,” said Mr Koh.