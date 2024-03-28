Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Jurong Community Hospital appoint new CEO

SINGAPORE - Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) and Jurong Community Hospital (JCH) have appointed a new chief executive officer.

In a statement on March 28, NTFGH announced that Associate Professor Dan Yock Young would take over on April 1 from Dr Quek Lit Sin, who has been the CEO since 2021.

“We would like to express our appreciation to Dr Quek for his contributions in the past three years. Under his leadership, the healthcare team at the integrated NTFGH and JCH not only augmented national efforts against Covid-19; but also pressed on with various community partnerships to strengthen care for the residents,” said Professor Yeoh Khay Guan, chief executive of the National University Health System (NUHS).

“We look forward to his continued contributions as the assistant chief executive at the NUHS. In this new role, Dr Quek will lead the set-up of the new NUHS Institute of Clinical Quality and champion clinical quality and patient-centred care across the group.”

In his new role, Prof Dan will further advance clinical excellence and outcomes, as well as to provide seamless and patient-centred care for the patients, said NTFGH in its statement.

NTFGH, JCH, Alexandra Hospital and the National University Hospital are all under NUHS.

NUHS is one of three public healthcare clusters in Singapore. It is an integrated system overseeing a range of hospitals, national specialty centres, polyclinics, a medical centre, and academic health science institutions.

A gastroenterologist by training, Prof Dan has also authored over 150 publications and review articles in the Gastroenterology and Hepatology journals.

He has been the deputy director-general of health at the Ministry of Health since 2020, and oversaw areas such as the organisation and provision of healthcare services, and integration with community partners.

Prof Dan was also previously a medical board deputy chairman, and the University Medicine Cluster chair and head of department of medicine, at the National University Hospital, where he led the largest clinical and academic department in the hospital.

His accolades include the A*Star International Fellowship to research on liver stem cells and liver regeneration, as well as numerous awards at both local and international conferences.

“NTFGH and JCH will leverage our strong integration within the community to transform and advance healthcare, to meet the needs of both our staff and residents,” said Prof Dan.