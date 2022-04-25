Most are happy with easing of Covid-19 measures, but many still taking precautions: ST online poll

From Tuesday, individuals will no longer be required to keep to a group of no more than 10 people for mask-off activities. The use of SafeEntry and TraceTogether will cease at most venues.

Employees will also be allowed to remove their masks while at their workstations, provided they are not physically interacting with others and are not in any customer-facing areas, where interaction is likely to happen.

However, 53 per cent of respondents said they would still keep a mask on, while about 47 per cent said they would not. A significant proportion - about 65 per cent - also said they have been wearing their masks outdoors despite it not being necessary since March 29.

Singapore's border restrictions will also ease from Tuesday, with fully vaccinated travellers no longer required to take any Covid-19 tests to enter Singapore.

About 980 respondents, or 51 per cent, said they are not planning any leisure trips in the next three months. Of these, about 38 per cent said they are likely to take a holiday by the end of this year, and about 23 per cent said they would do so in mid-2023. About 20 per cent said they would do so at the end of 2023.

Of those who said they would travel within the next three months, 30 per cent said they intend to go to Malaysia, while 17 per cent said they would like to travel to Europe.