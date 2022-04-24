Can I dine out with an unvaccinated friend? What you can and can't do from April 26

Updated
Published
1 min ago

Here's a quick guide on what you can or cannot do from April 26. 

Easing of Covid-19 rules brings Singapore closer to normalcy

Some measures remain in place, such as masking when on public transport and when in indoor public areas.

READ MORE HERE

All you need to know about the major easing of Covid-19 rules

Group size limits and safe distancing requirements will be removed.

READ MORE HERE

Do you still need to use TraceTogether at F&B outlets?

Can you dine out with an unvaccinated person?

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Spectre of long Covid as unis come to life

Social life is resuming in universities in the endemic Covid-19 phase, but students still have reason not to throw caution to the wind.

READ MORE HERE

Shopping haven once more? S'pore retailers innovate to woo shoppers, tourists

Some retailers had seen sales plunge since the onset of the pandemic, and are eager to get both locals and tourists shopping again.

READ MORE HERE

Weekend warriors rejoice as sports scene returns to near normalcy from April 26

Team sports such as 11-a-side football can resume for recreational players at all public and private sports facilities.

READ MORE HERE

Artworks worth millions in Singapore: Do you know where they are?

Thinking of how to celebrate the easing of curbs but don't want to do too much too soon? Go on an art safari. No safe distancing needed to admire artworks worth millions.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top