Can I dine out with an unvaccinated friend? What you can and can't do from April 26

Here's a quick guide on what you can or cannot do from April 26.
Easing of Covid-19 rules brings Singapore closer to normalcy
Some measures remain in place, such as masking when on public transport and when in indoor public areas.
All you need to know about the major easing of Covid-19 rules
Do you still need to use TraceTogether at F&B outlets?
Spectre of long Covid as unis come to life
Social life is resuming in universities in the endemic Covid-19 phase, but students still have reason not to throw caution to the wind.
Shopping haven once more? S'pore retailers innovate to woo shoppers, tourists
Some retailers had seen sales plunge since the onset of the pandemic, and are eager to get both locals and tourists shopping again.
Weekend warriors rejoice as sports scene returns to near normalcy from April 26
Team sports such as 11-a-side football can resume for recreational players at all public and private sports facilities.
Artworks worth millions in Singapore: Do you know where they are?
Thinking of how to celebrate the easing of curbs but don't want to do too much too soon? Go on an art safari. No safe distancing needed to admire artworks worth millions.