Mandai Wildlife Group launches collectible animal figurines

SINGAPORE - Mandai Wildlife Group and collectibles producer XM Studios have launched a series of six animal figurines to mark World Wildlife Day, which falls on March 3.

It is the first time the group has introduced a line of collectible animal figurines.

Each figurine can be bought at the launch price of $29 till June 2, 2024. After that, they are available for $39 each.

The figurines will be available online at Mandai Wildlife Group’s e-shops on Lazada and Shopee. They will also be sold at the retail shops at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, and at XM Studios at 809 French Road.

Half of the sales proceeds will go towards supporting wildlife projects in the region.

The figurines feature the African penguin, Aldabra giant tortoise, California sea lion, Malayan sun bear, pygmy hippopotamus and the Sumatran orangutan, said the Mandai Wildlife Group in a statement on March 2.