Commuters can tap and donate to charity at some MRT stations, bus interchanges till Jan 31

SINGAPORE – With a tap, commuters can make donations to help lower-income families and caregivers at eight MRT stations and two bus interchanges from Dec 11, 2023, to Jan 31, 2024.

The funds raised from the third edition of SMRT’s Tap for Hope initiative will benefit 86 charities under the President’s Challenge, the public transport operator said on Dec 11. These include The Salvation Army, Singapore Children’s Society and the Yellow Ribbon Fund.

As part of the fund-raiser, supported by the National Council of Social Service, donation stands have been set up at the Bayfront, HarbourFront, Paya Lebar, Serangoon, Bugis, Tanjong Pagar, Toa Payoh and Raffles Place MRT stations, and at Choa Chu Kang bus interchange and the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub.

Commuters can donate $2, $6 or $8 by tapping their ez-link cards, charms or wearables at these stands. They can also donate using Visa or Mastercard cards, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Alipay+.

The President’s Challenge is a national movement started in 2000 to help the less fortunate.

Themed Caring for Caregivers, President’s Challenge 2023 highlights the important role caregivers play in Singapore’s healthcare and social support systems. The movement supports caregiver training programmes, such as Montfort Care’s Care Navigators programme and the Caregivers Support Network by the Singapore Red Cross Society.

SMRT launched the latest edition of Tap for Hope on Dec 11 at the Bayfront MRT stop. Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Home Affairs, and Social and Family Development, attended the event as the guest of honour.