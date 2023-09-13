Giving on the go now easier with QR codes in some trains, booths at two MRT stops

SINGAPORE - Commuters can donate money to the Community Chest by scanning QR codes in train carriages on the East-West, North-South and Circle MRT lines as well as at various train stops.

This is part of a tie-up between Stellar Ace – rail operator SMRT’s advertising arm – and Community Chest launched on Wednesday.

Commuters can also look forward to having their picture snapped at photo booths at selected MRT stations when they make a donation as part of the new initiative called Tap to Empower Lives.

The interactive “Snap & Donate” photo booth will be at Jurong East MRT interchange till Oct 4, and will continue operations at City Hall MRT interchange from Oct 5 to Nov 1.

Located at Exit D of Jurong East MRT station, the touch-screen photo booth provides users with a step-by-step guide of the photo-taking process and sends them a soft copy of their shot via e-mail. After donating either $2, $5 or $10, donors will be able to collect a printout of their photograph.

QR code stickers will be placed on the windows of 15 carriages of selected trains on the East-West, North-South and Circle lines at various periods between Sept 14 and Oct 18.

The QR codes will direct users to Community Chest’s Share programme, which allows individuals and organisations to make regular donations via card payment.

Additionally, PayNow QR code stickers with default payment amounts of $2 will be attached to the platform screen doors on the train platforms at Tampines, Woodlands, and Bishan MRT stations.

The five MRT stations were selected for their high commuter footfall.

Community Chest declined to reveal the cost of the campaign.

This is not the first time commuters can donate to charities at public transport facilities.

In November 2022, the public could make donations to lower-income families under the President’s Challenge by tapping their ez-link card, token or wearable at donation stands across eight MRT stations and two bus interchanges operated by SMRT.

Some commuters The Straits Times spoke to welcomed the photo booth initiative as an effective fund-raising platform.

Student Kok Wen, 21, was drawn to the booth as she wanted to have a printout as a memento.

She said such photo opportunities are rare, so she was willing to donate $5 in exchange for a printout.

On the flip side, commuters like Madam Peggy Kua, 40, did not see the appeal of donating money to get a photo printout she does not need.

The housewife, who donates to other charitable organisations, said: “I often take photographs with my three-year-old son using my mobile phone.”