$1.19 million worth of CDC vouchers donated to charity last year

SINGAPORE - Close to 10,000 households donated $1.19 million worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to charity in 2022, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at a networking lunch for charities, held at the People’s Association headquarters on Monday.

“That’s a tremendous number when you think about how it was completely ground up, not organised,” he added, noting that the donation scheme was set up in 2022 after many people approached PA and the CDCs about wanting to donate their vouchers after the first tranche was given out in 2020.

Giving details on the donations, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling added that charities focusing on healthcare, such as those supporting hospice patients, received 34 per cent of the total amount donated. The top recipient in this category was the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

Another 21 per cent of donations went to charities supporting families and children, while charities serving young people and animal welfare organisations received around 11 per cent of donations each. Ms Low, who is also mayor of the South West District, said the Cat Welfare Society got $14,000, while wildlife rescue group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) garnered $36,000 and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) received $26,000.

The fifth-largest sum went to charities helping persons with disabilities, which received 9 per cent of donations.

Ms Low said 99 per cent of Singaporean households have claimed their vouchers and around 88 per cent of the CDC vouchers claimed in 2023 have already been spent on heartland merchants.

“It also helped to catalyse the demand for products and services, in our heartland, among our heartland merchants, among our hawkers,” she said.

She added that the CDC voucher scheme has also encouraged heartland merchants who had a “phobia” of going digital to accept e-payment, and even embark on e-commerce for their businesses. More than 22,000 heartland merchants, hawkers and supermarkets are participating in the scheme.

People who wish to donate their unspent CDC vouchers can do so from Dec 1 till Jan 31.

They can donate to any of 270 participating charities, which are registered Institutions of a Public Character – that is, charities that are allowed to collect tax-deductible donations.

In her speech, Ms Low also outlined five strategic directions to guide the CDCs for the next three years: building caring, inclusive, healthy, learning and sustainable communities. These pillars align with the Forward SG movement and hope to better reach residents with the programmes available, she said.

Dr Abdul Qader Al-aidaroos, chief executive of Darul Ihsan orphanages, said 200 households donated their CDC vouchers to the orphanages in 2022.

He said the CDC voucher donation scheme helped raise awareness of the two orphanages to boost its fund-raising efforts. “(It) allowed us to access a new pool of supporters that we will not have conventionally accessed through our normal fund-raising means.”

He said more than half of the 60 children served by the homes, aged five to 18, are not orphans but are in protection due to abuse and neglect.

“It is a very demanding role that the charity has taken upon and the resources we have are limited,” he added.