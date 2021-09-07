Over 100 residents evacuated from fire at Telok Blangah Crescent HDB block

SINGAPORE - More than 100 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board block in Telok Blangah Crescent on Monday evening (Sept 6).

The fire involved numerous items that had been placed along the corridor on the ninth floor, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

It said it was alerted to the fire at Block 3 Telok Blangah Crescent at about 8pm, and SCDF officers extinguished it with a water jet.

Photos showed many potted plants and burnt material near the lift landing.

Residents in units from the ninth to 12th floors were evacuated by SCDF and the police.

"Several residents had also self-evacuated from the premises prior to SCDF's arrival," it added.

SCDF assessed eight people for injuries. Four were taken to Singapore General Hospital, and the remaining four refused to go to hospital.

"Items placed along corridors may hamper fire-fighting efforts, fire evacuation and conveyance of patients during a medical emergency," it said.

Fire hazards can be reported through the myResponder mobile app, or by calling SCDF on 1800-280-0000.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.