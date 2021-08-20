Fire breaks out at Bukit Merah View flat, no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a 14th-storey Housing Board flat in Block 117 Bukit Merah View on Friday (Aug 20) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at about 7.30pm.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and made a forced entry into the burning unit where there was a "raging fire" involving the contents of the unit. It was extinguished with a water jet.

About 50 residents from the 14th to 16th floors were evacuated by the police and SCDF officers as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.