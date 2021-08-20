Fire breaks out at Bukit Merah View flat, no reported injuries

The flat was extinguished with a water jet.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Parts of the facade of Block 117 Bukit Merah View are burnt following a fire on Aug 20, 2021.
Parts of the facade of Block 117 Bukit Merah View are burnt following a fire on Aug 20, 2021.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Residents of Block 117 Bukit Merah View gathered at the foot of the block on Aug 20, 2021.
Residents of Block 117 Bukit Merah View gathered at the foot of the block on Aug 20, 2021.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a 14th-storey Housing Board flat in Block 117 Bukit Merah View on Friday (Aug 20) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at about 7.30pm.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and made a forced entry into the burning unit where there was a "raging fire" involving the contents of the unit. It was extinguished with a water jet.

About 50 residents from the 14th to 16th floors were evacuated by the police and SCDF officers as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.


A SCDF vehicle seen at Block 117 Bukit Merah View on Aug 20, 2021. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

