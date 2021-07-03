About 40 residents evacuated from Tampines block after second reported fire at an HDB flat in a week

SINGAPORE - About 40 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at Block 395 in Tampines Avenue 7 on Saturday morning (July 3).

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire around 9.40am.

Upon arrival, SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus made a forced entry into the "smoke-logged" unit on the 10th floor, said the post.

The SCDF also rescued an occupant through the window of the affected flat. The occupant was assessed by a paramedic and refused to be taken to hospital.

The fire, which engulfed a bedroom of the flat, was extinguished with one water jet.

About 40 people from flats on the ninth to the 12th floor were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

A resident from the eleventh floor fell during the evacuation and was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is the second reported fire at a Housing Board block of flats in a week.

On Tuesday morning, 10 people, including a police officer, were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire erupted at Block 141 in Yishun Ring Road.

About 100 residents living in units up to the 10th floor in the Yishun block had self-evacuated before the SCDF arrived.

Nee Soon GRC MP K. Shanmugam said on Tuesday that four flats were badly affected by the fire, which had spread to the master bedrooms of the third-, fourth- and fifth-floor units.

The occupants of the four units have been given shelter at the Chong Pang Community Centre and the HDB will provide them with temporary housing.