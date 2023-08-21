Commemorative LKY100 coins can be collected from Sept 4: MAS

SINGAPORE - Those who have successfully applied for the LKY100 coin launched in May will be able to collect them from Sept 4, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday.

The $10 coin, which commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, is legal tender and minted in aluminium bronze.

MAS announced on Monday that it has minted a total of four million LKY100 coins, meeting the demand received from over 700,000 applications for 3.3 million coins during the online application exercise.

The remaining coins – including those which are uncollected – will be made available to the general public, including non-Singaporeans, at selected bank branches from Dec 4.

Two-week collection period

From Aug 21 to Sept 30, each successful applicant will receive an SMS from MAS.

The SMS will indicate the number of coins they have been allotted and a two-week collection period between Sept 4 and Nov 26, as well as the bank branch where they are to collect the coins.

Some applicants may be assigned an alternative bank branch rather than the branch of their choice due to high demand for collection slots at certain branches, noted MAS.

Those who are unable to collect their coins during their allocated two-week collection period can do so at their designated bank branch between Nov 27 and Dec 3.