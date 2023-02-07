S’pore to mark Lee Kuan Yew’s 100th birth anniversary with education fund, publications, exhibitions

SINGAPORE – The community has put forward ideas for marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. These include conferences to examine Mr Lee’s legacy, publications that draw from his values and life experiences, and activities to engage the younger generation of Singaporeans, said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.

Many groups in the community, such as business leaders, the grassroots, academia and the media, felt it was important to remember Mr Lee’s contributions to Singapore and the ideals he represented, Dr Tan said in Parliament on Tuesday.

“They especially wanted to raise awareness of Mr Lee’s contributions amongst Singaporean youth, many of whom were very young or not yet born when Mr Lee stepped down from the Cabinet.”

Dr Tan was responding to Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir), who asked if the Government was planning to observe the anniversary of Mr Lee’s birth on Sept 16, 1923, and mark his contributions to the nation and the values he stood for.

Business leaders have put forth a proposal to set up a fund for private donations that will go towards supporting educational causes, said Dr Tan, adding that education was a cause dear to Mr Lee’s heart, and they felt that the fund would be a fitting tribute to him.