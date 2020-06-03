Citi announces 3 initiatives to help community Covid-19 relief efforts

To support Covid-19 community relief efforts in Singapore, Citi announced yesterday three initiatives, including pledging $150,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

The bank will donate US$150,000 (S$210,000) to a food programme run by the YMCA of Singapore. This is meant to provide more than 45,000 meals and grocery packs for low-income families, students, vulnerable elderly people, people with special needs, and migrant workers for three months, it said in a statement.

Citi has also organised a month-long fund-raising campaign for the non-profit Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) to support migrant workers. This will help Home in areas such as medical and counselling assistance, as well as buying supplies like masks and hand sanitisers. The efforts are part of the bank's annual global community day. It has 8,500 employees in Singapore.

Mr Amol Gupte, Asean head and Citi country officer for Singapore, said: "We will continue to demonstrate Citi's values through our philanthropic efforts and core business activities in Singapore to make a difference to those in need."

Singapore has 35,836 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of yesterday. Over 90 per cent are residents in foreign worker dormitories.

Citi Singapore has supported the ST School Pocket Money Fund since 2003. The fund provides school pocket money to about 10,000 students from low-income families yearly.

The bank has supported The Business Times Budding Artists Fund since 2005. This provides arts training for underprivileged children and young people.

More than 16,000 children and youth have benefited from a variety of arts programmes supported by The Business Times' fund since 2004.