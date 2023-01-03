Chinatown CNY festivities hop back in full force ahead of Year of the Rabbit

SINGAPORE - Street lanterns featuring colourful rabbits were lit up on Tuesday evening as Chinese New Year festivities sprung back in full force in Chinatown after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

The festive lights will come on nightly until Feb 19 in New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road and, for the first time, Upper Cross Street.

At the Chinatown Chinese New Year Festival 2023’s launch, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said this year’s light-up is “extra special” although Singapore has celebrated the tradition for more than 20 years.

DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said: “For the past two years, we have not been able to gather in large groups, we have not had the same festive fare that all of you are so used to because of Covid-19 restrictions... But this year, finally, we have been able to resume all our activities, and we can have a full festive atmosphere to usher in the new year.”

At Tuesday’s opening ceremony, dozens of Singaporeans and foreigners clapped along to a mixture of Hokkien, English and Mandarin songs and were treated to Chinese dance, martial arts, lion dance performances and a firecracker display.

Acknowledging that there will be challenges and uncertainties in the Year of the Rabbit, Mr Wong called on Singaporeans to stay united and work together, as they have done during the pandemic.

Speaking in Mandarin, Mr Wong said: “Although the Covid-19 pandemic has yet to end, and the Government is closely monitoring the surge of Covid-19 infections in China, Singapore’s situation is relatively stable.”

With this in mind, the Government has relaxed many restrictions, allowing for more people to gather to celebrate Chinese New Year, he added.

This year’s Chinatown Chinese New Year Festival features activities including weekly stage shows, a countdown party and a festive fair, an annual event which had been suspended for two years. Organised by the Chinatown Festival Committee and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, the festival is themed “Leaping into the Prosperous Year of Rabbit”.

The light-up was designed in collaboration with students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design. It features a 10m-centrepiece of a multi-generational rabbit family reuniting for Chinese New Year at the junction of Upper Cross Street and New Bridge Road.

Commenting on the light-up, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who is MP for Jalan Besar GRC, said: “The displays at New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street reflect the importance of unity and perseverance… (which are values) not just in Chinese culture, but are also cherished as shared values by all Singaporeans as we battled Covid-19 together.”

The festive fair, also known as the annual Chinese New Year bazaar, will feature 280 stalls peddling festive goodies at Smith Street, Pagoda Street, Trengganu Street and Temple Street.