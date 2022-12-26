CNY activities return in full physical form to welcome Year of Rabbit

SINGAPORE - Chinese New Year festivities will make a full physical comeback after two years of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, and preparations are already in place to welcome the Year of the Rabbit, which starts on Jan 22.

The Chinatown Chinese New Year Festival returns on site with a street light-up, food and festive fairs, and weekly stage shows, as well as a countdown party.

The official street light-up will take place at Kreta Ayer Square on Jan 3, and the lights will be switched on nightly until Feb 19 in New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road and, for the first time, Upper Cross Street.

Organised by the Chinatown Festival Committee, and supported by the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens’ Consultative Committee, the festival is themed “Leaping into the Prosperous Year of Rabbit”, to signify a year of rebirth, resurrection and vitality.

The countdown party will be held on Jan 21 from 9pm to 1am at Kreta Ayer Square, which will also host stage shows on Jan 7, 8, 14 and 15 from 7pm to 9pm.

The Chinatown Festive Fair will be held in Pagoda Street, Smith Street, Sago Street, Temple Street and Trengganu Street from Jan 1 to Jan 21, from 6pm to 10pm. And for the first time, a Chinatown Food Fair will be held over the same period in Smith Street.



The Chinatown Business Association (CBA) will organise festive-themed weekend workshops, including a hongbao lantern-making workshop on Jan 7, at the Chinatown Visitor Centre.

CBA executive director Lim Yick Suan said: “Chinese New Year is one of the most anticipated celebrations in Chinatown every year. We can already feel the vibrancy as merchants are preparing to welcome shoppers visiting Chinatown to get their festive goodies and decorations.”

After two years of hybrid and digital editions, the Chingay Parade 2023 welcomes spectators back with a live showcase at the F1 Pit Building on Feb 3 and 4, and more than 3,000 young people will be involved in the performances and activities.

Taking centre stage will be a container art installation standing 18m tall and 60m wide, comprising 28 shipping containers designed by the community to celebrate the coming together of Singapore’s different cultures.

At the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) at 1 Straits Boulevard, an art installation exhibition, (Tu)gether, at the roof garden highlights CNY practices in Singapore using characters from Chinese mythology – Tu Zai (rabbit), Nian Mei (CNY dragon) and Ong Lai (pineapple).

Created by local artists Fiona Koh and Warren Khong, the free exhibition is on from now till March 31 from 10am to 10pm daily.