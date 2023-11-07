Han Zheng to make first official visit to Singapore as China’s vice-president

SINGAPORE – Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng will make his first official visit in his current capacity to the Republic, Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) said on Tuesday.

Mr Han’s visit from Tuesday to Wednesday reaffirms the longstanding and substantive relations between Singapore and China, said MFA.

In April, relations between the two countries were formally upgraded to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership” – a reflection of where both sides want to see the relationship go.

The relationship was established as “All-Round Cooperative Partnership Progressing with the Times” in 2015 when President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Singapore.

MFA said that Mr Han’s visit will provide opportunities for both countries to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments.

During the visit, Mr Han, 69, will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana for an official lunch.

He will also have separate meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Mr Han will also speak at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Wednesday.