China, Singapore discuss ways to expand and enhance collaboration that benefits region

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday discussed how to expand and enhance collaboration that would benefit not just Singapore and China, but the region as well.

Singapore’s relations with China were upgraded to an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership in March, following PM Lee’s visit to Beijing.

During their talks on Friday, PM Lee welcomed China’s continued engagement with Asean, according to a statement by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

He said he looked forward to closer Asean-China cooperation, the MFA statement said.

“Both sides reaffirmed the importance of building an open, peaceful and inclusive region,” the statement added.