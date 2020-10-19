China Taiping Insurance donates $40,000 to ST School Pocket Money Fund

China Taiping Insurance (Singapore) has donated $40,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund after pandemic restrictions forced it to cancel the fun run it has staged since 2018 to raise funds.

The insurer has also sponsored personal accident insurance coverage for more than 30 beneficiaries aged seven to 21 years old whose gross family monthly per capita income does not exceed $690.

The one-year Panda Safe Policy Plan includes accidental medical expenses, treatment from licensed Chinese acupuncturists and childcare centre closures due to hand, foot and mouth disease.

Chief executive Yang Yamei said: "Covid-19 may have put all public events to a halt, but it does not stop our drive to help underprivileged children. In this trying time, low-income families need more help than ever. We want to extend our helping hands beyond fund raising."

Ang Qing