Kids flourish with help from two funds

Primary school pupil S. Mugunthesh has been scoring As at Tampines Primary every year. "I'm always first in class. I'm good at English, science, maths and Tamil. I love school," he says confidently.

When the pandemic struck, his mother, a relief teacher, saw her income fall drastically. His father works in security in Tampines Hub.

Since last year, Mugunthesh, nine, has been receiving help from The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF). The money goes towards his meals and transport fares. And whatever he saves is handy for what he calls "emergencies".

"Every time I accidentally break my eraser or pencil, I can buy a new one right away," he says. "I don't have to wait to ask my mother for money."

Mugunthesh is one of thousands of socially disadvantaged children who receive assistance from STSPMF and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF). Over the years, the two funds have assisted more than 170,000 children.

While STSPMF helps kids with their basic school needs, BTBAF helps artistically gifted kids from low-income families pursue the arts. BTBAF believes the arts help to unlock the full potential of a child, which includes his academic abilities.

In the case of Madam Ng Pei Woon, all her four children - Shermaine, 16; Sarah, 12; Qian Tong, 10; and Wei Sheng, seven - are enrolled in dance classes paid for by BTBAF. She says: "I put my children in dance class because I want them to build up their self-confidence. Children with self-confidence do better in life. And I want to prepare my children for the future as much as I can."

Madam Ng, who recently lost her job at a maid agency because of the pandemic, says: "Since my children started dancing, their academic performance has improved. They've become better at handling academic stress and are more determined in pursuing their goals. I believe in the power of the arts."

HOW TO DONATE

• Via Giving.sg. Go to str.sg/donatetochildaid

• Via Singtel Dash. Go to str.sg/childaid2020 for details.

• By PayNow (UEN Number: 201408699H, enter CA20 and NRIC and contact numbers in the reference field)

• By cheque, made payable to "ChildAid", indicating your name, NRIC number and address at the back of the cheque. The cheque can be mailed to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Singapore 318994.