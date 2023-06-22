Cement replacing broken tiles at Anchorvale block a temporary fix to prevent accidents: Sengkang TC

A layer of cement replaced cracked tiles at a HDB in Anchorvale. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE MATTERS/FACEBOOK
Ian Cheng
Correspondent
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
34 min ago

SINGAPORE - Photographs of a layer of cement replacing cracked tiles at a Housing Board block in Anchorvale have been circulating online, with commenters on social media questioning the move.

Images shared on the Singapore Matters Facebook page show several cement patches filling in the areas with missing tiles. Lines can also be seen across the concrete, drawn to match the grout lines between the tiles.

“Instead of replacing cracked tiles with suitable tiles, the town council simply lay concrete instead,” alleged the text on the post, which noted that the photos were shared by “disappointed residents” at Block 333 Anchorvale Link.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) said levelling the ground with cement was an “urgent but temporary measure” to prevent accidents that may result from people tripping.

“The precinct is currently undergoing repair and redecoration (R&R) works, and the cluster has already been prioritised. During the R&R, epoxy flakes will be applied, as a refresh of the entire void deck.” it said. It did not give details about when the works will be completed.

“In the meantime, it is not economically prudent to expend excess funds in repairing the tiles, only for them to potentially be covered over later by the flake flooring, or stained by the large-scale repainting works that is part of the process.”

SKTC said it regrets that this was not well-communicated to its residents. It will be sharing an update with affected residents through notices posted in the area.

According to an article on LinkedIn by UK-based flooring contractor Floortrak, flake flooring is type of epoxy floor coating that can be both decorative and durable. It can be used to protect and decorate new concrete surfaces, or “breathe life” into old ones. 

According to a Floortrak representative, epoxy resists heat, abrasion, bacteria and germs, and can last for a long time without cracking or peeling.

More On This Topic
Woman hit by falling plasterboard from roof of Yishun sheltered linkway
Hoarding board at Jurong Point store under renovation falls and injures three

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top