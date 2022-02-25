Hoarding board at Jurong Point store under renovation falls and injures three

SINGAPORE - A hoarding board outside a department store unit undergoing renovation at Jurong Point fell on Thursday (Feb 24) evening, injuring three passers-by.

The authorities are investigating the incident, which happened in front of the third-floor unit, which is leased out by department store BHG.

A spokesman for Jurong Point said the incident happened at about 5.50pm.

"Jurong Point's operations and security teams responded immediately to render assistance to the injured shoppers," the spokesman added on Friday in response to queries by The Straits Times.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the wooden hoarding board had a metal frame.

A police spokesman said a 34-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were conscious when taken to hospital.

They were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, according to a Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman.

A third individual was assessed for minor injuries and did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman said it was also investigating the workplace accident and added that the two people who had been hospitalised were discharged the next day.

The ministry has instructed the mall operator Mercatus Co-operative to conduct thorough checks to ensure all hoarding boards in the mall are installed properly.

The Jurong Point spokesman said reinforcement works have been carried out, including at levels one and two where hoarding boards are currently used.

When ST visited the mall on Friday, the front of the unit was covered with a grey sheet and a knee-high barricade. A sign was placed in front of the unit to remind shoppers to keep clear.