Woman hit by falling plasterboard from roof of Yishun sheltered linkway

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old woman suffered a head injury after a plasterboard fell from a section of the roof of a sheltered linkway in Yishun on Tuesday afternoon (March 1).

The Yishun resident, Ms Xu Bei Yu, and her son were walking under the linkway between Blocks 272 and 275 of Yishun Street 22, when the piece of plasterboard hit her, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday.

The weather was reportedly fine at the time, and it was not raining.

Her son, 23, was startled to see blood trickling down her neck. He called for an ambulance, which took her to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The woman left the hospital at 11pm on Tuesday. She did not require stitches on her head but also suffered scratches on her shoulder, Shin Min reported.

The woman was told to observe her health for up to a week to ensure there was no dizziness or vomiting, and if there was, to return for further medical help.

Ms Xu, a logistics driver, told the evening daily that she often used the sheltered walkway to get to nearby shops. She said children also used the shelter to go to school each day.

The walkway, which is about three-storeys high, cuts across an outdoor carpark to provide shelter between two housing blocks, and is located near Chongfu School.

When The Straits Times visited the scene on Wednesday afternoon, an empty section where the dislodged board had been, had been patched up.

Two large pieces of a broken gypsum board - around 50 sq cm each - were seen at a bin nearby.

Cracks along other plasterboards on the roof could be seen from below.

In response to queries from ST, a spokesman for Nee Soon Town Council said a barrier had been set up where the board fell, and that building contractors had been engaged to conduct checks and rectification work.

The spokesman added that a property officer had rushed to the scene the moment the town council received a call for assistance.

The town council has also deployed estate ambassadors to the blocks to help perform checks and ensure the safety of residents.