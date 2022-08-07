From Singa to Sharity: Celebrating Singapore's mascots

Nila

Named after Sang Nila Utama, Nila is Sport Singapore’s lion mascot, promoting engaging in sports. The official mascot of the 28th SEA Games and the 8th Asean Para Games, he was first created as the face of the inaugural Singapore National Games in 2012.

Smiley

Appointed by POSB Bank, Smiley has been the face of the National School Savings Campaign, encouraging children to save their pocket money since 1983. POSB chose the squirrel as its mascot because the animal is known for storing food for rainy days.

Merli

Merli is an illustration of Singapore’s beloved icon, the Merlion. Unveiled by the Singapore Tourism Board in 2018, the mascot is designed to appeal to tourists with young children.

Water Wally

Unveiled by the Public Utilities Board in 2005, Water Wally is a water droplet whose mission is to protect all water sources so that they can be clean, sparkling and free-flowing. His sister, Water Sally, joined him in 2020 to share their knowledge and experience on water sustainability with younger Singaporeans.

Sharity

Introduced in 1984 on Children’s Day, Sharity Elephant is a mascot designed for Singapore’s Community Chest. Sharity’s name is a combination of the words “share” and “charity”, values that Sharity constantly practises and wishes for children to emulate.

Singa

One of our most beloved mascots, Singa was launched in 1982 as the face of the National Courtesy Campaign with the slogan, “Courtesy is part of our tradition, it’s so nice to be courteous”. In 1997, the Singapore Kindness Movement was launched. The National Courtesy Campaign was then naturally folded into the new Kindness Movement.

