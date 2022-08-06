In Pictures: Singapore kicks off National Day celebrations with concert, carnivals

The carnivals in the heartland and a concert at Gardens by the Bay marked the first large-scale National Day celebrations since the pandemic.

Visitors at the National Day celebration carnival in Sembawang on Aug 6, 2022. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
The National Day celebration carnival in Sembawang on Aug 6, 2022. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Visitors looking at a display of combat rations at the National Day celebration carnival in Sembawang on Aug 6, 2022. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
PM Lee Hsien Loong at a National Day celebration carnival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
A storytelling session for children at the National Day celebration carnival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
A woman adds a note on the "Wish Board" at the National Day celebration carnival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Fireworks at the National Day celebration carnival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
People getting their arms painted with camouflage at the National Day celebration carnival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
The audience at a National Day concert held at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Dick Lee performing at the National Day concert at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
President Halimah Yacob poses for a wefie with performers at the National Day concert at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean greeting attendees at a National Day celebration carnival in Punggol on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Taufik Batisah performing at the National Day celebration carnival in Punggol on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Children at the National Day celebration carnival in Punggol on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
The National Day celebration carnival in Punggol on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
