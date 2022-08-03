WATCH: Meet the NSF designer behind NDP Merlion mascot August

SINGAPORE - With its beady eyes and a rounded, fish-like body, National Day Parade (NDP) mascot August has charmed Singaporeans since it was introduced last year.

The 10-year-old Merlion - a redesign of an older NDP mascot from 2009 - is the work of full-time national serviceman, Corporal Royston Lim, 22.

Featured frequently on official publicity materials, August debuted in a video on the official NDP YouTube channel in July last year, which showed him enjoying food, sports, helping people and using social media.

Watch this video to find out more about the thinking behind the redesign and whether August has any superpowers.