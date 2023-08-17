Alii Palau has not applied to operate Palau-S’pore flights despite plans to start on Sept 12: CAAS

SINGAPORE - No airline has submitted an application to operate flights between the Pacific island nation of Palau and Singapore, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

In response to queries, CAAS in a statement on Thursday said it has not received an application from Alii Palau or any other carrier for a Foreign Operator Operations Permit.

The statement said: “All foreign airlines intending to operate commercial air services to Singapore must first obtain a permit from CAAS.”

CAAS will assess the airline’s operating capabilities and safety record before issuing the permit, it added. The airline must also file its planned flight schedules with CAAS, and secure slots at Changi Airport, it said.

On Aug 7, The Straits Times reported that the inaugural commercial flight between Singapore and Palau was slated to take off on Sept 12, with plans later for thrice-weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

On Thursday, CAAS said: “As at Aug 16, CAAS has not received an application from Alii Palau for a Foreign Operator Operations Permit or any applications by any airline to operate flights between Singapore and Palau.”

In October 2022, Singapore inked an open skies agreement with Palau that paved the way for airlines from both countries to operate flights in both directions, and beyond to a third country.

Palau was once administered by the United States and has been independent since 1994. The visa-free country is a sprinkling of some 340 islands in the Pacific Ocean, famed for its marine life and diving spots.

It is half the size of Singapore at 320 sq km, and 75 per cent of Palau’s land mass is covered with native forests and mangroves.

Getting to Palau now involves tedious connections via Manila, Taipei or Port Moresby.

Flights from Tokyo and Incheon involve an expensive and long transit in Guam, a US territory. Travel time can range from 14 to 24 hours. While there is a seven-hour flight via Manila, this is available only on Tuesdays and Fridays.